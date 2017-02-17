Anthony Lynn: We can take Melvin Gordon to another level

Posted by Josh Alper on February 17, 2017, 3:56 PM EST

When Anthony Lynn was hired as the Chargers’ head coach, running back Melvin Gordon said that he thought Lynn was the perfect coach to bring out the best in him.

The feeling appears to be mutual. Gordon had more success in his second NFL season than he did as a rookie, something Lynn noticed while watching tape of the running back. He also told Gordon “that we can take this to another level” once they start working together.

“He’s not there yet,” Lynn said, via ESPN.com. “But that’s what is encouraging to me. When I look at the tape, I say, ‘Oh my goodness, we can help him get better here and here.’ And he’s already good. But there’s more yards [to be gained].”

Lynn was a running backs coach before rising to interim offensive coordinator and interim head coach with the Bills last season, something he feels gives him an insight into the “little things” that backs can do to maximize their production. If those little things translate to a big jump for Gordon, Lynn’s chances of success in his first year will look good.