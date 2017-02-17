Broncos allow newly hired assistant to interview with 49ers

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 17, 2017, 5:41 PM EST

A month ago, John Benton was hired as the Broncos’ assistant offensive line coach. Now he may already be leaving for another job with another team.

Benton is interviewing to be the 49ers’ offensive line coach, Mike Klis of KUSA reports.

The Broncos would be well within their rights to tell Benton he’s not going to interview with another team, but they’ve decided to allow him to seek a higher-ranking job elsewhere. Broncos head coach Vance Joseph, who was once prevented from becoming a defensive coordinator because the Bengals held him to his contract to be their secondary coach, may feel that it’s better to allow coaches to move on to higher-ranking positions if they want.

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan got a late start on assembling a staff because he was coordinating the Falcons’ offense in the Super Bowl, and one of the drawbacks of getting a late start is that the coaches you want may already have signed elsewhere. But in the case of Benton, Shanahan may get the man he wants anyway.

Benton spent last season with the Jaguars and has previously been an offensive line coach with the Dolphins, Texans and Rams.