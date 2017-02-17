 Skip to content

Chargers left tackle King Dunlap arrested for violating protective order

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 17, 2017, 10:58 AM EST
GLENDALE, AZ - SEPTEMBER 08: Tackle King Dunlap #77 of the San Diego Chargers on the sidelines during the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on September 8, 2014 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Chargers 18-17. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Getty Images

Chargers left tackle King Dunlap was arrested last night in Nashville, for violating an order of protection filed by his girlfriend.

He has posted bond and was released from jail, and his lawyer told WKRN the issue was a “misunderstanding,” after he went to the girlfriend’s house to get some clothes.

“This event was a misunderstanding between the parties as to what was allowed under the order,” attorney Worrick Robinson said. “They had been discussing a joint resolution. This was not an egregious event, but two parties trying to come to a mutual understanding.

“Unfortunately a literal reading of the order meant absolutely no contact, and we trust the facts will resolve all issues in a favorable way for Mr. Dunlap.”

Neighbors apparently called police when they saw Dunlap’s car in the woman’s driveway.

3 Responses to “Chargers left tackle King Dunlap arrested for violating protective order”
  1. rcali says: Feb 17, 2017 11:03 AM

    Wow, the virtual arrest meter didn’t make it 24 hours before the reset. Revis now Dunlap.

  2. 345snarkavenue says: Feb 17, 2017 11:14 AM

    if the order was intended to allow contact, it would have been included in the literal wording of it.

    whatever happened to say what you mean and mean what you say?

  3. mygirlhassuperhairymanarms says: Feb 17, 2017 11:14 AM

    New town, same Gagabolts.

