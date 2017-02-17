Charlie Weis Jr., Kyle Flood among new Falcons coaches

Posted by Josh Alper on February 17, 2017, 8:19 AM EST

The Falcons coaching staff lost both coordinators and several other assistants in the wake of their Super Bowl loss and they moved quickly to fill the most prominent openings.

They’ve now filled out the lower rungs of Dan Quinn’s staff as well and the team announced the completion of their coaching staff moves on Friday morning. They confirmed the previously reported hiring of Bush Hamdan as their new quarterbacks coach along with announcing six other hires.

Two names on that list are likely more familiar to fans than the other four. Former Rutgers head coach Kyle Flood, who was on the staff at Hofstra with Quinn nearly two decades ago, has been named the team’s assistant offensive line coach and Charlie Weis Jr. is an offensive assistant.

Weis Jr. is the son of former Patriots offensive coordinator and Notre Dame and Kansas head coach Charlie Weis and comes to Atlanta after spending the last two years at the University of Alabama. New offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian was also at Alabama last year.

Former University of Delaware coach Dave Brock will also be an offensive assistant along with Justin Outten. Charlie Jackson and Jess Simpson have been hired as defensive assistants.