Cowboys would benefit from cutting Tony Romo, eventually

Posted by Mike Florio on February 17, 2017, 10:58 AM EST
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 13: Quarterback Tony Romo #9 of the Dallas Cowboys works with a headset on the sidelines against the Los Angeles Rams at the Los Angeles Coliseum during preseason on August 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. The Rams won 28-24. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images) Getty Images

As it becomes more clear that the Cowboys will release quarterback Tony Romo (or, at a minimum, that he’ll ask for it), it’s important to explain how that would work, as a practical matter.

Romo, as explained last month, would be cut with the post-June 1 designation. This would allow the Cowboys to spread the cap hit over two years, with the $19.6 million cap hit becoming $10.7 million this year and $8.9 million in 2018.

Of course, this would require the Cowboys to carry his full cap charge of $24.7 million until June 1. The only way to avoid that would be to cut Romo without the post-June 1 designation, taking the fully $19.6 million hit in 2017 and wiping him off the books.

Regardless, no move will be made until March 9 at 4:00 p.m. ET at the earliest, since the Cowboys need the 2017 league year to start before cutting or trading Romo. It’s surely going to be one or the other, and the matter undoubtedly will be resolved before the start of the offseason program, when Romo would have the right to show up and do all sort of things on team property that could result in the Cowboys owing Romo his $14 million salary if has any unfortunate weightlifting and/or TV-relocation mishaps.

2 Responses to “Cowboys would benefit from cutting Tony Romo, eventually”
  1. iceicebaby32 says: Feb 17, 2017 11:06 AM

    I wish Tony nothing but the best, if he ever plays against the Dallas Cowboys and carves us up I wouldn’t even be mad, i’d let out a little smirk and nod in respect. That’s my quarterback!

  2. mygirlhassuperhairymanarms says: Feb 17, 2017 11:08 AM

    Sorry Jerrah, there is no trade market for him. Everyone knows he will be released.

