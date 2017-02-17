Cowboys would benefit from cutting Tony Romo, eventually

Posted by Mike Florio on February 17, 2017, 10:58 AM EST

As it becomes more clear that the Cowboys will release quarterback Tony Romo (or, at a minimum, that he’ll ask for it), it’s important to explain how that would work, as a practical matter.

Romo, as explained last month, would be cut with the post-June 1 designation. This would allow the Cowboys to spread the cap hit over two years, with the $19.6 million cap hit becoming $10.7 million this year and $8.9 million in 2018.

Of course, this would require the Cowboys to carry his full cap charge of $24.7 million until June 1. The only way to avoid that would be to cut Romo without the post-June 1 designation, taking the fully $19.6 million hit in 2017 and wiping him off the books.

Regardless, no move will be made until March 9 at 4:00 p.m. ET at the earliest, since the Cowboys need the 2017 league year to start before cutting or trading Romo. It’s surely going to be one or the other, and the matter undoubtedly will be resolved before the start of the offseason program, when Romo would have the right to show up and do all sort of things on team property that could result in the Cowboys owing Romo his $14 million salary if has any unfortunate weightlifting and/or TV-relocation mishaps.