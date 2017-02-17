Darrelle Revis turns himself in

Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis turned himself into to authorities in Pittsburgh on Friday evening.
Cameras from ESPN and other outlets were waiting as Revis arrived at the Pittsburgh Municipal Courts building. Revis faces four felony charges — including aggravated assault and robbery — and one misdemeanor charge stemming from an incident in Pittsburgh early last Sunday morning.
He was officially charged on Thursday. Revis didn’t speak to reporters as he entered the courts building.
The police report said officers found two men unconscious after some sort of incident with Revis in the city’s South Side area. Those men told officers they had a verbal altercation with Revis but didn’t know who had punched them. Revis threw a cellphone belonging to one of the men into the street, and he was charged after police viewed cellphone video of the incident.
The Jets released a statement Thursday that said they had spoken to Revis but had no further comment. The NFL has said it is looking into what happened.
