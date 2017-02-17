 Skip to content

Darrelle Revis turns himself in

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 17, 2017, 7:43 PM EST
Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis turned himself into to authorities in Pittsburgh on Friday evening.

Cameras from ESPN and other outlets were waiting as Revis arrived at the Pittsburgh Municipal Courts building. Revis faces four felony charges — including aggravated assault and robbery — and one misdemeanor charge stemming from an incident in Pittsburgh early last Sunday morning.

He was officially charged on Thursday. Revis didn’t speak to reporters as he entered the courts building.

The police report said officers found two men unconscious after some sort of incident with Revis in the city’s South Side area. Those men told officers they had a verbal altercation with Revis but didn’t know who had punched them. Revis threw a cellphone belonging to one of the men into the street, and he was charged after police viewed cellphone video of the incident.

The Jets released a statement Thursday that said they had spoken to Revis but had no further comment. The NFL has said it is looking into what happened.

8 Responses to “Darrelle Revis turns himself in”
  1. vancouversportsbro says: Feb 17, 2017 7:46 PM

    “I sought advice from my mentor Bill Belicheat and Aaron Hernandez to turn myself in. But I will use the Tom Brady defense and say I did not do this until the day I die”-Darrelle Revis

  2. buccaboo says: Feb 17, 2017 7:46 PM

    Something just doesn’t seem right about this story. I’ll bet he gets acquitted.

  3. youknowiknowitall says: Feb 17, 2017 7:48 PM

    Sign a couple of autos for the prosecutors and all will be forgotten. It’s how they roll in PIT (see Pig Ben).

  4. mygirlhassuperhairymanarms says: Feb 17, 2017 7:52 PM

    Dudes, I saw it! He was in a white Bronco!

  5. jssebastian2014 says: Feb 17, 2017 7:56 PM

    Revis Island or Rikers Island?

  6. ikeclanton says: Feb 17, 2017 7:58 PM

    vancouversportsbro says:
    Feb 17, 2017 7:46 PM
    “I sought advice from my mentor Bill Belicheat and Aaron Hernandez to turn myself in. But I will use the Tom Brady defense and say I did not do this until the day I die”-Darrelle Revis

    ——–

    Dude, why bother?

  7. TheTruth says: Feb 17, 2017 8:04 PM

    They decided to charge him AFTER viewing the video. What does that tell you geniuses?

    He is guilty as hell.

  8. falcons94 says: Feb 17, 2017 8:07 PM

    “Revis threw a cellphone belonging to one of the men into the street”

    Must’ve picked up that ol’ trick from Brady in his New England days!!

