Ex-NFL player Leonard Myers dies of cancer at age 38

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 17, 2017, 10:29 AM EST

Former NFL defensive back Leonard Myers has died after battling cancer. He was 38.

A sixth-round draft pick of the Patriots in 2001, Leonard was on the team that won the Super Bowl that season, although he was inactive for the game. He would later recall his disappointment that the Patriots’ coaches had planned all week to play him in the Super Bowl but decided during pregame warmups that they needed another active offensive lineman and had to deactivate one defensive back, and he was the one. Myers would later get attention for selling his Super Bowl ring on eBay for $32,600.

After spending three seasons in New England, Myers briefly spent time with the Saints, Jets and Lions and played in the Canadian Football League.

A native of South Florida, Myers was a three-year starter for the Miami Hurricanes and part of the rebound of a program that went 5-6 his freshman year and 11-1 his senior year. Myers most recently was the wide receivers coach at New Mexico Highlands University in 2015.