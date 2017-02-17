 Skip to content

Ex-Purdue head coach Darrell Hazell lands on Vikings’ staff

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 17, 2017, 6:36 AM EST
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - OCTOBER 15: Head coach Darrell Hazell of the Purdue Boilermakers looks on in the second half of the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Ross-Ade Stadium on October 15, 2016 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Vikings are adding a former college head coach to their staff of assistants.

Former Purdue head coach Darrell Hazell will be the Vikings’ wide receivers coach, Alex Marvez of Sporting News reports.

Hazell was fired by Purdue halfway through last season after getting off to a 3-3 start. That concluded a brutal run at Purdue in which he went 1-11, 3-9 and 2-10 in his three full seasons there. He got the Purdue job after leading Kent State to an 11-3 record in 2012.

Hazell has previously been a receivers coach at Eastern Illinois, Western Michigan, Army, Rutgers and Ohio State. He has never coached in the NFL.

