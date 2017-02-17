Friday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on February 17, 2017, 7:26 AM EST

A look at the Bills’ history using the franchise tag.

Will the Dolphins make another trade for a cornerback?

The dulcet tones of Patriots coach Bill Belichick will be featured as the narration on a World War II film.

A call for the Jets to release CB Darrelle Revis right now.

A review of the Ravens’ special teams work in 2016.

Banging the drum for former Bengals T Willie Anderson’s Hall of Fame cause.

Debating DE Myles Garrett’s fit as the top pick for the Browns.

The Steelers don’t have to sign T Alejandro Villanueva to a long-term deal, but that may be their hope.

Texans CB Johnathan Joseph is looking forward to training camp in West Virginia.

The Colts secondary should look different next season.

The Jaguars are focused on being better on the line of scrimmage.

Titans QB Marcus Mariota’s peers share their thoughts of his first two seasons.

The Broncos have some defensive needs this offseason.

Chiefs RB Jamaal Charles is helping to raise money for Special Olympics athletes.

A tweet by Raiders QB Derek Carr received a fairly negative response.

The Chargers may be losing LB Melvin Ingram this offseason.

The skies weren’t overly friendly for Cowboys DT Tyrone Crawford recently.

Giants WR Odell Beckham got an autograph request from Drake.

A preview of offseason machinations on the Eagles offensive line.

Is WR Pierre Garcon going to leave the Redskins?

Former Bears DT Tommie Harris wrote about the death of his wife.

The Lions think their new uniforms will get a positive response.

Two undrafted Packers running backs had very different experiences in 2016.

The Vikings have several ways to create cap space.

Running through all of Falcons LB Vic Beasley’s 15.5 sacks in 2016.

Panthers DE Charles Johnson has been making the rounds this offseason.

An argument in favor of the Saints re-signing RB Tim Hightower.

Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston spoke to Yankee prospects at their spring training facility in Tampa.

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians doesn’t expect Ben Roethlisberger to retire this year.

Rams offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur discussed some of his plans for his first season with the team.

Five 49ers needs and players who could fill them.

Will the Seahawks make a play for a veteran offensive tackle?