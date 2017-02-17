Jaguars re-sign OL Josh Wells

Posted by Josh Alper on February 17, 2017, 5:00 PM EST

The Jaguars re-signed defensive tackle Abry Jones and wide receiver Arrelious Benn earlier this week and they announced another player that will remain in the fold on Friday.

Offensive lineman Josh Wells is the latest potential free agent to opt for an extended stay in Jacksonville. Wells was set to be a restricted free agent this offseason.

Wells made the Jags as an undrafted free agent in 2014 and saw action in 12 games for the team. He spent all of 2015 on injured reserve and opened last season on the list as well before being activated in time to play in the final five games of the season. The majority of Wells’ playing time has come on special teams in both seasons that he saw action.

The Jaguars have three other restricted free agents. That group includes guard Tyler Shatley, who also made the Jags after going undrafted in 2014.