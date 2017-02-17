Jared Goff working out with quarterback tutors

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 17, 2017, 7:08 AM EST

It worked out pretty well for Matt Ryan, so it probably can’t hurt Jared Goff.

The Rams quarterback has started working with quarterback tutors Tom House and Adam Dedeaux this offseason, adding him to a group of pupils which includes the reigning MVP.

And Ryan’s old quarterbacks coach Matt LaFleur, who was just hired as the Rams offensive coordinator, can vouch for the work they did with the Falcons quarterback.

“I’ve seen the benefits,” LaFleur said, via Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com. “What those guys do is pretty valuable, and it’s not always obviously with the time constraints that we can work with these guys. And I think they offer some things that maybe we can’t as coaches, from just a strength and conditioning standpoint in terms of how these guys train and keep their core strong, keep their shoulders strong.

“You’re talking about a long season for these quarterbacks. I didn’t see Matt Ryan fall off from day one to the Super Bowl. His arm strength was as good as it was at the end of the season. I think a lot of that was a credit to how he trained.”

House and Dedeaux’s 3DQB training facility has become an offseason home for many quarterbacks, and they focus on some of the technical and biomechanical facets of the game. House worked with Brees after his shoulder surgery in 2006, and they’ve added to their stable of clients over the years. Tom Brady, Alex Smith, Carson Palmer, Joe Flacco, and Eli Manning are among the guys they’ve worked with at their Los Angeles facility.

Goff could certainly use the help, after a rookie season that saw him eventually replace Case Keenum, and then struggle as part of a bad offense. That led to the coaching change that brought head coach Sean McVay and LaFleur into his world, but he had started working with House and Dedeaux previously.