Jeff Triplette resigns as president of NFL Referees Association

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 17, 2017, 2:47 PM EST
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - DECEMBER 14: (L-R) Head coach Jay Gruden of the Washington Redskins argues with Referee Jeff Triplette #42 after Robert Griffin III #10 of the Washington Redskins touchdown attempt was ruled fumbles the ball out of bounds in End Zone in the second quarter against the New York Giants during their game at MetLife Stadium on December 14, 2014 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images) Getty Images

Longtime NFL referee Jeff Triplette will no longer be the head of the officials’ union.

The NFL Referees Association announced today that Triplette has resigned as president of the organization. He will be replaced as president by Tony Steratore.

“I have truly enjoyed being part of the leadership of this great organization,” Triplette said in a statement. “I am proud that I was able to fight to protect the rights and interests of our members for the last 15 years. However, the conclusion of this season seemed like the right time for me to step aside and allow others to step up and lead the Union.”

Triplette has a long history of bungling rules and needing replay protocols to be changed to keep him from screwing up. Nonetheless, he has lasted 21 seasons as an NFL ref. There’s no indication that his departure from the Referees Association could signal an impending departure as a referee.

12 Responses to “Jeff Triplette resigns as president of NFL Referees Association”
  1. coutre says: Feb 17, 2017 3:03 PM

    Troy Vincent is about to hire him as Sr Vp of Strategy and Failure.

  2. bearwithjetpack says: Feb 17, 2017 3:03 PM

    First step towards competent reffing? Could be! Probably not though.

  3. 3xapple says: Feb 17, 2017 3:03 PM

    Man, that was completely out of left field, like a penalty flag to the eye…

  4. motterman says: Feb 17, 2017 3:07 PM

    Worst. Official. Evar.

  5. 700levelvet says: Feb 17, 2017 3:09 PM

    Wait… The refs have a union? I doubt the NFL owners could bust it, being such a strong organization..,

  6. mmack66 says: Feb 17, 2017 3:14 PM

    bearwithjetpack says:
    Feb 17, 2017 3:03 PM

    First step towards competent reffing? Could be! Probably not though.
    ————————–

    You must have missed this part:

    “He will be replaced as president by Tony Steratore.”

    As long as the dynamic duo of Goodell and Blandino are around, I wouldn’t hold out much hope for the betterment of refereeing.

  7. jchipwood says: Feb 17, 2017 3:16 PM

    Anytime a ref leaves the NFL it just makes the patriots a little bit worse.

  8. peytonwantsaflag says: Feb 17, 2017 3:25 PM

    you had me at “Jeff Triplette resigns….”

    then you kept typing.

  9. theimmaculatedeception says: Feb 17, 2017 3:30 PM

    HEADS! “Butt bruh, I called tails…huh?”

  10. joetoronto says: Feb 17, 2017 3:39 PM

    I can’t believe that moron was President.

  11. mongo3401 says: Feb 17, 2017 3:42 PM

    Where else do part time workers have a unuin ?

  12. upperdecker19 says: Feb 17, 2017 3:43 PM

    Jerome Bogar must be next in line….

