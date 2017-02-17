Jeff Triplette resigns as president of NFL Referees Association

Longtime NFL referee Jeff Triplette will no longer be the head of the officials’ union.
The NFL Referees Association announced today that Triplette has resigned as president of the organization. He will be replaced as president by Tony Steratore.
“I have truly enjoyed being part of the leadership of this great organization,” Triplette said in a statement. “I am proud that I was able to fight to protect the rights and interests of our members for the last 15 years. However, the conclusion of this season seemed like the right time for me to step aside and allow others to step up and lead the Union.”
Triplette has a long history of bungling rules and needing replay protocols to be changed to keep him from screwing up. Nonetheless, he has lasted 21 seasons as an NFL ref. There’s no indication that his departure from the Referees Association could signal an impending departure as a referee.
Troy Vincent is about to hire him as Sr Vp of Strategy and Failure.
First step towards competent reffing? Could be! Probably not though.
Man, that was completely out of left field, like a penalty flag to the eye…
Worst. Official. Evar.
Wait… The refs have a union? I doubt the NFL owners could bust it, being such a strong organization..,
bearwithjetpack says:
Feb 17, 2017 3:03 PM
First step towards competent reffing? Could be! Probably not though.
————————–
You must have missed this part:
“He will be replaced as president by Tony Steratore.”
As long as the dynamic duo of Goodell and Blandino are around, I wouldn’t hold out much hope for the betterment of refereeing.
Anytime a ref leaves the NFL it just makes the patriots a little bit worse.
you had me at “Jeff Triplette resigns….”
then you kept typing.
HEADS! “Butt bruh, I called tails…huh?”
I can’t believe that moron was President.
Where else do part time workers have a unuin ?
Jerome Bogar must be next in line….