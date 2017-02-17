Jeff Triplette resigns as president of NFL Referees Association

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 17, 2017, 2:47 PM EST

Longtime NFL referee Jeff Triplette will no longer be the head of the officials’ union.

The NFL Referees Association announced today that Triplette has resigned as president of the organization. He will be replaced as president by Tony Steratore.

“I have truly enjoyed being part of the leadership of this great organization,” Triplette said in a statement. “I am proud that I was able to fight to protect the rights and interests of our members for the last 15 years. However, the conclusion of this season seemed like the right time for me to step aside and allow others to step up and lead the Union.”

Triplette has a long history of bungling rules and needing replay protocols to be changed to keep him from screwing up. Nonetheless, he has lasted 21 seasons as an NFL ref. There’s no indication that his departure from the Referees Association could signal an impending departure as a referee.