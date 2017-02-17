Michael Floyd has begun serving his 24 days in jail

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 17, 2017, 4:39 PM EST

Patriots receiver Michael Floyd becomes a free agent on March 9, but unless a contract can be sent to him behind bars, he won’t be able to sign with anyone right away. Floyd has already begun serving the 24-day jail sentence he was handed for an extreme DUI conviction.

The Scottsdale, Arizona prosecutor’s office told ESPN that Floyd started serving his sentence on Thursday. That would mean he would be released on March 11.

Floyd was sentenced to 120 days, but he’ll only have to serve 24 of them in jail, with the other 96 coming in home confinement. It is unclear how strict the home confinement is, but if he’s not allowed out for work he would miss offseason work and minicamp with any team that signed him. He would be free before training camps open.

Floyd was arrested when police found him asleep behind the wheel of his SUV on December 12. He had a blood alcohol level of .217. He was cut by the Cardinals two days later and picked up by the Patriots.