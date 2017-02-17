Michael Floyd has begun serving his 24 days in jail

Patriots receiver Michael Floyd becomes a free agent on March 9, but unless a contract can be sent to him behind bars, he won’t be able to sign with anyone right away. Floyd has already begun serving the 24-day jail sentence he was handed for an extreme DUI conviction.
The Scottsdale, Arizona prosecutor’s office told ESPN that Floyd started serving his sentence on Thursday. That would mean he would be released on March 11.
Floyd was sentenced to 120 days, but he’ll only have to serve 24 of them in jail, with the other 96 coming in home confinement. It is unclear how strict the home confinement is, but if he’s not allowed out for work he would miss offseason work and minicamp with any team that signed him. He would be free before training camps open.
Floyd was arrested when police found him asleep behind the wheel of his SUV on December 12. He had a blood alcohol level of .217. He was cut by the Cardinals two days later and picked up by the Patriots.
Garbage. Mandatory 120 days in jail. He gets 24. If this was me, I’d get 240 days in jail…. since I’m not a rich athlete. But since he is, he gets a lighter sentence.
24 days what a joke he could of hurt or killed someone the average person would of done 1 year at least
You’re a dope, everyone gets the same sentence for extreme DUI in AZ as long as it’s your first offense.
I’ve known people who served even less than 24 days in jail.
“home confinement” — you mean — “grad school”?
What’s his lawyer’s name? 🙂
Wow, only 24 days and he got the Patriot Suite to boot….life is good.
If he has any sense he signed a Power of Attorney before beginning his sentence so he probably “signs” March 9 or has already verbally committed to his next employer. I suspect he already knows where he is going; if I am right he will be with the Patriots during training camp – they were the only ones who put in a claim when he was cut and they paid the remainder of his contract proving they wanted him though they’ll put lots of incentives and termination/forfeiture clauses in his likely contract. He’s a talent and the Patriots have already paid the public outrage if they resign him. Belichick and McDaniels are probably already designing the plays for the last 3/4 of the 2017 season for him – and have a workout/mentor waiting for him when he exits jail.