Michael Floyd pleads guilty to extreme DUI

Posted by Josh Alper on February 17, 2017, 2:09 PM EST
MIAMI GARDENS, FL - JANUARY 01: Michael Floyd #14 of the New England Patriots scores a touchdown during a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 1, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Getty Images

Wide receiver Michael Floyd has pleaded guilty to extreme DUI to settle the criminal case related to his December arrest in Arizona.

Floyd faced seven charges, but the other six were dropped when he entered a guilty plea in Scottsdale on Thursday. Jonathan Roy of FOX 10 in Phoenix reports that Floyd was sentenced to 120 days in jail with 24 of those days to be served at a Maricopa County facility. The other 96 days of the sentence will be served via home detention.

Floyd also needs to do 30 hours of community service and was fined $5115.99.

Floyd was cut by the Cardinals shortly after the arrest and finished out the year with the Patriots. He played two regular season games and a playoff game for New England before the team scratched him in the AFC title game and the Super Bowl.

Floyd will be a free agent in March unless he signs with the Patriots and will likely be facing a league suspension of at least two games as a result of his guilty plea.

7 Responses to “Michael Floyd pleads guilty to extreme DUI”
  1. kenberthiaume says: Feb 17, 2017 2:10 PM

    doubt the patriots want him.

  2. thrifty says: Feb 17, 2017 2:16 PM

    patriots promote floyd to 1st string

  3. 700levelvet says: Feb 17, 2017 2:17 PM

    “Doubt the patriots want him”…but yet they picked him up…

  4. patsfan says: Feb 17, 2017 2:18 PM

    Well, he has taken responsibility for his actions. Now he needs to work on (or continue to work on) making real changes.

  5. sdelmonte says: Feb 17, 2017 2:19 PM

    And 99 cents.

    What are the fines based on?

  6. ftblfan9 says: Feb 17, 2017 2:26 PM

    I think the Patriots are still in the hunt for him. They thought enough of him to pay him $1.3 million for the few games he played and/or was inactive. With the plea, a large uncertainty is removed. He seems to be an ideal 1 year contract so that he can prove himself to other teams. We’ll see.

  7. mmack66 says: Feb 17, 2017 2:27 PM

    The Raiders don’t mind taking a flier on suspended drunks.

