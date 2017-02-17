Michael Floyd pleads guilty to extreme DUI

Posted by Josh Alper on February 17, 2017, 2:09 PM EST

Wide receiver Michael Floyd has pleaded guilty to extreme DUI to settle the criminal case related to his December arrest in Arizona.

Floyd faced seven charges, but the other six were dropped when he entered a guilty plea in Scottsdale on Thursday. Jonathan Roy of FOX 10 in Phoenix reports that Floyd was sentenced to 120 days in jail with 24 of those days to be served at a Maricopa County facility. The other 96 days of the sentence will be served via home detention.

Floyd also needs to do 30 hours of community service and was fined $5115.99.

Floyd was cut by the Cardinals shortly after the arrest and finished out the year with the Patriots. He played two regular season games and a playoff game for New England before the team scratched him in the AFC title game and the Super Bowl.

Floyd will be a free agent in March unless he signs with the Patriots and will likely be facing a league suspension of at least two games as a result of his guilty plea.