Michael Floyd pleads guilty to extreme DUI

Wide receiver Michael Floyd has pleaded guilty to extreme DUI to settle the criminal case related to his December arrest in Arizona.
Floyd faced seven charges, but the other six were dropped when he entered a guilty plea in Scottsdale on Thursday. Jonathan Roy of FOX 10 in Phoenix reports that Floyd was sentenced to 120 days in jail with 24 of those days to be served at a Maricopa County facility. The other 96 days of the sentence will be served via home detention.
Floyd also needs to do 30 hours of community service and was fined $5115.99.
Floyd was cut by the Cardinals shortly after the arrest and finished out the year with the Patriots. He played two regular season games and a playoff game for New England before the team scratched him in the AFC title game and the Super Bowl.
Floyd will be a free agent in March unless he signs with the Patriots and will likely be facing a league suspension of at least two games as a result of his guilty plea.
doubt the patriots want him.
patriots promote floyd to 1st string
“Doubt the patriots want him”…but yet they picked him up…
Well, he has taken responsibility for his actions. Now he needs to work on (or continue to work on) making real changes.
And 99 cents.
What are the fines based on?
I think the Patriots are still in the hunt for him. They thought enough of him to pay him $1.3 million for the few games he played and/or was inactive. With the plea, a large uncertainty is removed. He seems to be an ideal 1 year contract so that he can prove himself to other teams. We’ll see.
The Raiders don’t mind taking a flier on suspended drunks.