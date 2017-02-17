NFL is “looking into” Darrelle Revis arrest

Posted by Mike Florio on February 17, 2017, 1:58 PM EST

Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis has a problem with the law and, necessarily, a problem with the NFL.

League spokesman Brian McCarthy tells PFT that the NFL is “looking into” the incident that resulted in Revis facing four felony charges and a misdemeanor claim of making terroristic threats.

The investigation may result in Revis being placed on paid leave. Based on the Personal Conduct Policy, it can happen under multiple circumstances.

First, Revis may be placed on paid leave when he is “formally charged” with a crime of violence. Formal charges happen when he is indicted by a grand jury, charged by a prosecutor, or arraigned in criminal court. Second, it may happen if a league investigation “leads the Commissioner to believe that a player may have violated this Policy by committing an act of violence.

As a practical matter, the NFL need not take action until the Jets open their offseason program, since there will be no football-related activities until then. The Jets may actually prefer to see Revis on paid leave, since that will allow them to avoid the risk of Revis suffering a serious injury (which could put them on the hook for his full $15 million salary) while the potential for an unpaid suspension (which could allow them to avoid $6 million in guaranteed salary) lingers.