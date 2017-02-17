NFL is “looking into” Darrelle Revis arrest

Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis has a problem with the law and, necessarily, a problem with the NFL.
League spokesman Brian McCarthy tells PFT that the NFL is “looking into” the incident that resulted in Revis facing four felony charges and a misdemeanor claim of making terroristic threats.
The investigation may result in Revis being placed on paid leave. Based on the Personal Conduct Policy, it can happen under multiple circumstances.
First, Revis may be placed on paid leave when he is “formally charged” with a crime of violence. Formal charges happen when he is indicted by a grand jury, charged by a prosecutor, or arraigned in criminal court. Second, it may happen if a league investigation “leads the Commissioner to believe that a player may have violated this Policy by committing an act of violence.
As a practical matter, the NFL need not take action until the Jets open their offseason program, since there will be no football-related activities until then. The Jets may actually prefer to see Revis on paid leave, since that will allow them to avoid the risk of Revis suffering a serious injury (which could put them on the hook for his full $15 million salary) while the potential for an unpaid suspension (which could allow them to avoid $6 million in guaranteed salary) lingers.
Well it’s good to know that Roger has the situation well in hand!
Lucky for him he’s no longer a Patriot! We know Roger loves the Jets so lets call it a $100K fine and be done with it.
You spelled “ignoring” wrong.
Of course they are.
I’m not sure why the NFL feels like they need to have their own brand of law and order for things that happen off the field. It sounds like law enforcement is conducting its own investigation, so if they decide that Darrelle Revis didn’t do anything wrong then why does the NFL need to do anything? This is part of what people are starting to hate about the league. If players are found guilty of something, then punish them. If they aren’t, then leave it alone.
It’s the Jets, so Roger will throw out the video because it was filmed from the wrong location.
NFL will suspend Revis for whatever reason the Jets have in the contract to void paying anything that hits the salary cap. Doesn’t matter if all charges are dropped.
I am not convinced Revis did anything wrong, yet. Let’s see the video first.
Patriots incur a $2 million fine and the loss of 1st round draft picks for the next 3 years.
After all, he was a member of the Patriots not too long ago.
Revis made a lot of money in the NFL…you gotta give him that…