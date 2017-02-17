Panthers giving Amini Silatolu another shot

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 17, 2017, 11:01 AM EST

The Panthers have signed guard Amini Silatolu to a one-year deal.

It’s a reunion for the Silatolu and the Panthers, who drafted him in the second round in 2012. Silatolu started 28 games over four seasons for the Panthers but just 13 over his final three seasons as he battled a series of injuries.

The Panthers recently had Silatolu in for a workout and are hoping he can stay healthy and make the roster.

Silatolu signed with the Bears last year and went through training camp and the preseason before being released.