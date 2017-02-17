 Skip to content

Report: Brian Daboll leaving Patriots for Alabama

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 17, 2017, 9:11 PM EST
Patriots Tight Ends Coach Brian Daboll will be the new offensive coordinator at the University of Alabama, ESPN.com’s Chris Low reported Friday.

Daboll worked under Alabama coach Nick Saban as a graduate assistant at Michigan State early in his career before moving on to his first stint with the Patriots. He’s been an NFL offensive coordinator with the Browns, Chiefs and Dolphins.

Daboll returned to the Patriots in 2013.

Former Texans offensive coordinator Gerge Godsey was also a candidate at Alabama. That job opened when Steve Sarkisian left to become offensive coordinator of the Falcons.

