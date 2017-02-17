Report: Dolphins looking at trade options for a cornerback

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 17, 2017, 7:23 AM EST

The Dolphins want to add some help at cornerback this offseason, and they may not be content to sift through free agency and the draft.

Via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins are considering trading for a starting cornerback again, after landing Byron Maxwell from the Eagles last year.

The report mentions Aqib Talib and Richard Sherman as possible fits, though that seems ambitious, and it’s unclear why the Broncos or Seahawks would be interested in such a thing.

The Dolphins have the cap space to take on big deals, and the track record for doing so. Executive Mike Tannenbaum acquired Maxwell and Kiko Alonso that way last year, and they appear to be putting left tackle Branden Albert on the block after receiving interest from other teams once word got out they were cutting him.

The Dolphins have some young prospects in Xavien Howard and Tony Lippett, but a deal for a more established player to go alongside Maxwell would be easy to justify.