Steelers expect Ladarius Green back next year

February 17, 2017

The Steelers are working to keep all their offensive stars happy, and they’re hoping they can add to it.

Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert told reporters yesterday that he expected to have tight end Ladarius Green back next year, after the free agent pickup finished his first season there on injured reserve with a concussion.

“We don’t play [preseason games] until August, so he’s got time to heal properly,” Colbert said, via Chris Bradford of the Beaver County Times. “In any concussion, the one thing we do know is that you have to give it time to properly heal before you re-enter into competition. And that’s where he is. He’s entering the off-season.

“He’s excited about being able to come back and being able to play. And we’ll see where he is when he gets back in the program in March or April, whenever he comes back here.”

Colbert also reiterated that Green started last season on the physically unable to perform list was because of his ankle injury, not a previous concussion. After signing a five-year, $20 million contract, Green only played six games last season.

His history of head injuries made some wonder if he’d be back, but his performance in limited action (16.9 yards per catch) was apparently enough to make them willing to wait for him.