T.O. takes aim at Cris Carter

Not many Hall of Famers who believe Terrell Owens shouldn’t be in the Hall of Fame have come forward to declare their beliefs publicly. One that has proclaimed his opposition to Owens has received a pointed response from Owens.

Appearing on WFAN with Mike Francesa, Owens took aim at Hall of Fame receiver Cris Carter.

“Even you think about guys that have gone and really tried to attack my character and called me a flawed candidate, a guy like Cris Carter. Trust me, I’m better than Cris Carter,” Owens said. “I’ll tell him that. He knows that I’m not a fan of him. . . .

“Don’t throw stones when you live in a glass house. He wants me to wait because he had to wait. I did more with less. I was better than Cris Carter. So he shouldn’t mention anything about anybody, especially me, about being a flawed candidate when here’s a guy who got released, flunked three drug tests from Philly — cocaine and alcohol addiction — and then there was somewhere down the road he’s telling guys to ask somebody to be a fall guy. What kind of character is that? So c’mon man. C’mon.”

Owens was referring to Carter’s comments at the Rookie Symposium regarding the importance of having a “fall guy” who will take the rap if/when wrongdoing occurs. Those comments came after Carter made it to Canton.

Regardless, the criticism of Carter fits with Owens’ broader objection that he’s being accused of having bad character without clear, unequivocal facts of things that would suggest bad character. As I’ll point out in a separate post, it could make for an interesting scene if/when Owens ever gets enough votes to make it to the Hall of Fame.