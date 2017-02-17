Torrey Smith excited about Kyle Shanahan’s arrival

Posted by Josh Alper on February 17, 2017, 11:23 AM EST

Wide receiver Torrey Smith’s first two seasons with the 49ers haven’t seen the kind of production that he or the team were hoping to get when he signed a five-year deal with the team before the 2015 season.

Smith has 53 catches for 930 yards and seven touchdowns in 28 games with the Niners, which is probably closer to what they’d want to see over a single season. It hasn’t helped that the team has churned through two coaching staffs without finding consistent quarterback play and they’re now moving onto their third staff in as many years, although Smith has higher hopes for life under head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Smith had a good year with the Ravens in 2014 when Shanahan’s former boss Gary Kubiak ran the offense and Smith cited that experience as a reason for his optimism about playing for Shanahan.

“The offense, I have experience with it,” Smith said, via CSNBayArea.com. “I’m interested to see how he teaches it. You just have to execute. But with his track record, it kind of speaks for itself. I’m excited for him to have that opportunity. He’s a young guy. I feel like he could fit in in our locker room. He looks that young. He has a proven track record and he knows what he’s doing. It’s his time, so I’m excited for him.”

Smith has a cap number of $9.475 million for 2017, but the 49ers would have $4.8 million in dead money and little experience at receiver if they moved on this offseason. Given those realities, betting that the third coach will be the charm may be the answer in Santa Clara.