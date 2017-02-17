Trent Richardson arrested on domestic violence charges

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 17, 2017, 3:45 PM EST

Former NFL running back Trent Richardson is making headlines again, for all the wrong reasons.

According to Carol Robinson of Al.com, the former Browns and Colts running back was arrested Thursday night in Alabama on a domestic violence charge.

The verbal argument with a woman apparently began at a Walmart, and continued back at their hotel room where it became physical. According to the police report, the female sustained scratches and bruises to her face.

Hoover police Capt. Gregg Rector said Richardson was “cooperative” and was “arrested without incident.”

Richardson was charged with third-degree domestic violence, and was in jail on $1,000 bond. Alabama law requires domestic violence suspects to stay in jail at least 12 hours.

The former No. 3 overall pick was a disappointment for a pair of franchises, first the Browns who traded up to take him in 2012. Then after a solid rookie season and a step back, former (and this is part of the reason why) Colts General Manager Ryan Grigson traded a first-round pick for him, and he lasted two years there. He had short stints with the Raiders and Ravens, but was cut during training camp last year and hasn’t surfaced since.

He finished his career (we’re sort of assuming he’s finished) with 2,032 rushing yards, with 950 of those coming during his rookie season when he scored 11 of his 17 career touchdowns.