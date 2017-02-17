Two officials in charge of running Vikings stadium resign amid ethics concerns

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on February 17, 2017, 12:25 AM EST

The Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority had its top two officials resign on Thursday following claims of ethical misconduct for use of luxury suits at Vikings games.

According to Kyle Potter of the Associated Press, Chairwoman Michele Kelm-Helgen and executive director Ted Mondale each submitted their resignations on Thursday from the authority, which oversees the operation of U.S. Bank Stadium.

The issue stemmed from use by friends and family of officials in two luxury suites at the stadium. The state auditor determined that such use violated ethical principles though it was not an illegal exercise.

With their stadium set to host the Super Bowl next February, the authority now has to overhaul its management structure.