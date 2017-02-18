Dolphins sign Cameron Wake through 2018

The Dolphins are strengthening their commitment to defensive end Cameron Wake.
Wake has signed a new contract that keeps him with the team through 2018, the Dolphins announced today.
This is the second time in the last 10 months that Wake has signed a two-year extension; he also signed one in May. This time Wake is getting $19 million over two years, including $11 million guaranteed.
The 35-year-old Wake got some comeback player of the year consideration for the way he bounced back from a ruptured Achilles tendon to record 11.5 sacks in 2016. The Dolphins obviously believe he has a couple more good years left in him.
Well deserved for the ageless wonder! With a struggling inconsistent Dolphins franchise this past decade Wake has been the year in year out bright spot for that team. I’m hoping the Fins get a playoff win before his career is over, Wake deserves it more then a lot of players in the league. Congrats Mr. Wake!
Wake has been a great player for Miami and this should ensure he finishes his career there. A tip of the cap to a respected opposing player from this Pats fan.
The Dolphins tried hard to create a dominate front 4 after signing Suh and Mario Williams. They should keep doing that.
Great news he is a Beast
But did they check with Chippy first, or was he busy on his hourly Patriots patrol?
old and breaking down
desperation
9-7
I am not a fan of the Miami Dolphins and so my prediction is that this signing yields poor results. Myself and other non-dolphins fans shall chuckle at their bad luck.
He’s been a very good player for the Fins. Good but not outrageous contract for Wake.
He’s a player worth re-signing. Coming from a fan of the world champion New England Patriots.