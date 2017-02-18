Dolphins sign Cameron Wake through 2018

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 18, 2017, 2:57 PM EST

The Dolphins are strengthening their commitment to defensive end Cameron Wake.

Wake has signed a new contract that keeps him with the team through 2018, the Dolphins announced today.

This is the second time in the last 10 months that Wake has signed a two-year extension; he also signed one in May. This time Wake is getting $19 million over two years, including $11 million guaranteed.

The 35-year-old Wake got some comeback player of the year consideration for the way he bounced back from a ruptured Achilles tendon to record 11.5 sacks in 2016. The Dolphins obviously believe he has a couple more good years left in him.