Dolphins sign Cameron Wake through 2018

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 18, 2017, 2:57 PM EST
MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 03: Cameron Wake #91 of the Miami Dolphins looks on during a preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Sun Life Stadium on September 3, 2015 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Dolphins are strengthening their commitment to defensive end Cameron Wake.

Wake has signed a new contract that keeps him with the team through 2018, the Dolphins announced today.

This is the second time in the last 10 months that Wake has signed a two-year extension; he also signed one in May. This time Wake is getting $19 million over two years, including $11 million guaranteed.

The 35-year-old Wake got some comeback player of the year consideration for the way he bounced back from a ruptured Achilles tendon to record 11.5 sacks in 2016. The Dolphins obviously believe he has a couple more good years left in him.

10 Responses to “Dolphins sign Cameron Wake through 2018”
  1. 305phinphan says: Feb 18, 2017 3:03 PM

    Well deserved for the ageless wonder! With a struggling inconsistent Dolphins franchise this past decade Wake has been the year in year out bright spot for that team. I’m hoping the Fins get a playoff win before his career is over, Wake deserves it more then a lot of players in the league. Congrats Mr. Wake!

  2. maust1013 says: Feb 18, 2017 3:04 PM

    Wake has been a great player for Miami and this should ensure he finishes his career there. A tip of the cap to a respected opposing player from this Pats fan.

  3. jkrc717 says: Feb 18, 2017 3:08 PM

    The Dolphins tried hard to create a dominate front 4 after signing Suh and Mario Williams. They should keep doing that.

  4. igotgamenj says: Feb 18, 2017 3:09 PM

    Great news he is a Beast

  5. no drooling,chippy,tpet,Vancouver,crybabies allowed says: Feb 18, 2017 3:25 PM

    But did they check with Chippy first, or was he busy on his hourly Patriots patrol?

  6. tylawspick6 says: Feb 18, 2017 3:26 PM

    old and breaking down

    desperation

  7. mzew233 says: Feb 18, 2017 3:40 PM

    9-7

  8. dudermcrbohan says: Feb 18, 2017 3:44 PM

    I am not a fan of the Miami Dolphins and so my prediction is that this signing yields poor results. Myself and other non-dolphins fans shall chuckle at their bad luck.

  9. harrisonhits2 says: Feb 18, 2017 3:55 PM

    He’s been a very good player for the Fins. Good but not outrageous contract for Wake.

  10. YouCryin?PatsMustBeDoingTheirJob says: Feb 18, 2017 3:58 PM

    He’s a player worth re-signing. Coming from a fan of the world champion New England Patriots.

