Matt Schaub, Brian Hoyer could be among 49ers’ targets

New 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan wants to find a long-term solution at the quarterback position. But if that long-term solution turns out to be a rookie who’s not ready to start in 2017, Matt Schaub and Brian Hoyer are among the possibilities for a stopgap starter.
Schaub and Hoyer both have connections to Shanahan, and Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee writes that he expects either Schaub or Hoyer or both to be added to the 49ers’ roster.
Schaub was with Shanahan in Atlanta last season, was previously with Shanahan in Houston and has been linked to Shanahan as a possible 49ers quarterback in 2017. Schaub becomes a free agent on March 9.
Hoyer started 13 games for the Browns in 2014 when Shanahan was their offensive coordinator, and the two made for a pretty good combination, with the Browns going 7-6 in the games Hoyer started. Hoyer has heaped praise on Shanahan recently, and he also becomes a free agent on March 9.
Both Schaub and Hoyer are in their 30s and neither has ever been a great NFL starter, so they wouldn’t exactly bring a ton of excitement to San Francisco. But as available veterans go, you could do worse than Schaub and Hoyer. It shouldn’t surprise anyone if that’s the direction the 49ers decide to go in for now, while drafting a rookie quarterback for the future.
1-15.
What a waste of time. Neither Schaub or Hoyer is going to take you anywhere. At best they’re only placeholders. Why bother with these retreads? Draft a QB or trade for a quality starter. Frankly, and until you get a decent O-line, it won’t matter who you have at QB anyway. Get some good linemen and maybe you’ll be able to start fielding a competitive team.
Oh yeah, let the picks begin. The SF recieving corp will start having valid cred as D backs. Maybe one goes to the pro bowl as a cornerback.
The San Franciscan dumpster fire would just smolder on infinitively with either of these clown..
v2787 says:
Feb 18, 2017 8:13 AM
Actually what you say would make them smart choices. If SF were to concede the season by just putting a cheap peice of meat back there to take the hits while they spend the resources on getting that line built up they would then be in a much better position to get a good qb to build around next year. Its also possible to use Kaep that way if they get stuck in contract. But he is a more expensive way to do that.
Why?
What an exciting year ahead for 49er fans. Keep Colin Kaepernick and/or sign Matt Schaub, Brian Hoyer.
Jed York, Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch – We’re talking Super Bowl!
The 49ers don’t want to tip their hand that they’re planning to draft Mitch Trubisky at #2. They just want to put out enough of a smoke screen to make sure someone doesn’t move up to #1 and take Trubisky, or to let the Browns think they can still get Trubisky at #12. I think it’s a great idea. Bring in a veteran QB who’s already familiar with your system, then draft a young QB. The veteran QB becomes a great teacher and helps the youngster prepare to take away his job. The best case scenario is if a guy like Schaub is so good at teaching, the youngster will be ready to start game #1. If not, how about game #2?
The choice…is Schaubvious.
Meh, that’s all just a smokescreen to make people think they’re not going after Jimmy Garoppolo.