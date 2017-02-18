Saturday one-liners

Posted by Mike Florio on February 18, 2017, 12:14 PM EST

The son of Cardinals G.M. Steve Keim plays for a flag football team coached by Frank Caliendo.

Former NFL head coach Gary Kubiak talked up 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan as a coach, but not as a babysitter.

Rams offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur confirms that the new staff will adapt its system to the players on the roster.

Former Seahawks running backs coach Sherman Smith was considering returning until he learned that the team wanted to make a change.

Former NFL DE Jared Allen has an idea for stopping Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott that would put Allen’s hog-tying skills to good use.

Former Eagles S Quintin Mikell is leaving the team's front office.

Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins is cooking up a new catch phrase that will do little to change the perception that he’s kind of a dork.

Here’s a look at the difficulty of the Giants’ 2017 schedule, which includes six games against playoff teams.

The Bears have four likely paths for finding a new quarterback.

Would stadium enhancements help the Lions attract free agents?

For how much longer will Packers QB Aaron Rodgers play at a high level?

Does moving on from RB Adrian Peterson give the Vikings a path for moving toward a better team?

Falcons QB Matt Ryan is providing a recruiting assist at a college other than the one he attended.

Should the Saints avoid receivers in free agency?

Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston gave advice to Yankees prospects last week.

The Panthers made an organized effort to acknowledge Random Acts of Kindness Week.

For $20, you can tour the stadium where the Raiders play. (For $50, you don’t have to go on the tour.)

Get to know Chiefs CB Steven Nelson.

At least one Denver columnist believes the Broncos should take a serious look at Tony Romo.

Appreciating former Chargers assistant coach Dave Adolph, who recently died at 79.

What should the Bills do with QB EJ Manuel?

The Dolphins will use some of LT Branden Albert’s $8.87 million salary to pay a guard.

Patriots CB Cyrus Jones “didn’t feel a part of” the Super Bowl win. (Patriots fans are surely happy he wasn’t given a chance to feel a live ball graze his leg as he inexplicably ran toward it during a punt return.)

Here’s a look at the Jets’ cap situation, and more.

The Bengals have 12 pending unrestricted free agents.

If Ravens DT Brandon Williams goes, Michael Pierce will be counted on to fill the void.

Browns LT Joe Thomas will appear on Celebrity Family Feud. (“Show me ‘Scurried off the stage like a rat!‘”)

Steelers WR Antonio Brown has brought back Ronald Ocean. (At least he didn’t go with Ronald Mexico.)

Texans S Quintin Demps on CB A.J. Bouye: “Pay the man.”

Should the Jaguars roll the dice on LT Branden Albert?

The Titans hold the fifth overall pick due to last year’s trade with L.A.; will they trade down again?

Catching up with 90-year-old George Taliaferro, a former Colts who also was the first African-American player ever drafted by an NFL team.