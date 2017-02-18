 Skip to content

Will the Rams tag Trumaine Johnson again?

Posted by Mike Florio on February 18, 2017, 1:59 PM EST
SEATTLE, WA - DECEMBER 27: Cornerback Trumaine Johnson #22 of the St. Louis Rams intercepts a pass against wide receiver Doug Baldwin #89 of the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on December 27, 2015 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images) Getty Images

At a time when the football-following world is considering whether Washington will apply the franchise tag a second time to quarterback Kirk Cousins and whether the Chiefs will apply the franchise tag a second time to safety Eric Berry, the Rams have a player who was tagged a year ago, who could be tagged again.

Cornerback Trumaine Johnson received the tag a year ago. To do it again, Johnson would be entitled to a 20-percent raise over hi $13.952 million salary from a year ago. That’s $16.74 million for one more year with Johnson.

The Rams have to decide whether to make that investment or to let Johnson hit the open market. If he goes, it will be the second straight year for the Rams to lose a top-shelf cornerback to free agency.

Assessing Johnson for a potential return will be a new coaching staff, with a defensive coordinator who comes from a Broncos team that was loaded with quality corners. So what will Sean McVay want? What will Wade Phillips want? And what are the options for replacing him, both on the roster and elsewhere?

There will be plenty of much cheaper choices for the Rams, but can they do as well or better than Johnson? It’s a decision the Rams will have to make by March 1, one way or the other.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Home, Los Angeles Rams, Rumor Mill
Respond to “Will the Rams tag Trumaine Johnson again?”
Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!