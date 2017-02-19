Buccaneers raising prices for most tickets

Posted by Josh Alper on February 19, 2017, 10:27 AM EST

The Buccaneers raised ticket prices for the first time in eight years in 2016 and followed that up with their first winning season in six years, so they’re going to try the same thing again.

The team is advertising season ticket packages to their fans and they show a rise in prices for most seats again this year. Rick Stroud and Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times report that all tickets in the lower level will be more expensive this season along with more than half the sections in the upper level and much of the team’s club seats.

“Feeding off the tremendous energy and excitement of the recently completed 2016 season, we know that Bucs fans are already looking forward to what should be one of the most anticipated seasons in recent memory,” Buccaneers chief operating officer Brian Ford said. “Our focus is always on providing our fans with a world-class atmosphere when they are visiting Raymond James Stadium, and we are proud that we have been able to continue enhancing the game-day experience while still maintaining one of the most affordable ticket prices in the NFL.”

The Bucs, who ranked 31st in the league in ticket prices before the two rounds of increases, are in the second year of a renovation project designed to spruce up Raymond James Stadium. They will welcome both of this year’s Super Bowl participants along with the Giants, Jets, Bears, Lions, Saints and Panthers during the 2017 season.