Posted by Mike Florio on February 19, 2017, 9:58 AM EST

Washington receiver DeSean Jackson has been sending mixed messages about whether he wants to return to Philadelphia or stay where he has been for the last three years. However, Jackson may have more than two options when the market opens in 18 days.

Current chatter in league circles is that Jackson will be generating strong interest as free agency approaches. Despite being 30, he’s still one of the fastest players in the league — capable of breaking a game open and otherwise stretching a defense in a way that allows others to operate in the underneath area.

In December, Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham said that Jackson consistently claims that “I’ll be back,” and with coach Chip Kelly long gone it wouldn’t be a shock if Philly pursues a reunion. In immediate response, Jackson opted to be vague.

“Once free agency comes, we’ll see how it plays out,” he said in the aftermath of Graham’s comments. “This is the first time in my career I’ll hit the free-agent market, so I’m definitely intrigued about seeing what’s going to happen and test the market and see what’s going on. Who knows what will happen?”

More recently, Jackson said he’d like to stay in Washington, but added that he’ll “take the best offer.” He also seemed to be a little resentful about the way things ended in Philadelphia.