“The image they put out on me, I had three years to prove to everyone ‘No, he’s not that type of guy,'” Jackson said earlier this month, via ESPN.com. “‘He’s a team guy. He loves to get the ball.’ What receiver do you want on the team who doesn’t want to get the ball? And then as far as how I am around the locker room, with teammates and all the guys, the coaches, I proved and showed everybody. I haven’t gotten in trouble off the field. I’ve done everything. I’m a family man. I’m a man about business who wants to go out there and keep producing.”

Before he produces on the field, he may be producing a large signing bonus and a hefty guarantee with Washington, Philadelphia, or someone else.