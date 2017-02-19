Washington receiver DeSean Jackson has been sending mixed messages about whether he wants to return to Philadelphia or stay where he has been for the last three years. However, Jackson may have more than two options when the market opens in 18 days.
Current chatter in league circles is that Jackson will be generating strong interest as free agency approaches. Despite being 30, he’s still one of the fastest players in the league — capable of breaking a game open and otherwise stretching a defense in a way that allows others to operate in the underneath area.
In December, Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham said that Jackson consistently claims that “I’ll be back,” and with coach Chip Kelly long gone it wouldn’t be a shock if Philly pursues a reunion. In immediate response, Jackson opted to be vague.
“Once free agency comes, we’ll see how it plays out,” he said in the aftermath of Graham’s comments. “This is the first time in my career I’ll hit the free-agent market, so I’m definitely intrigued about seeing what’s going to happen and test the market and see what’s going on. Who knows what will happen?”
More recently, Jackson said he’d like to stay in Washington, but added that he’ll “take the best offer.” He also seemed to be a little resentful about the way things ended in Philadelphia.
“The image they put out on me, I had three years to prove to everyone ‘No, he’s not that type of guy,'” Jackson said earlier this month, via ESPN.com. “‘He’s a team guy. He loves to get the ball.’ What receiver do you want on the team who doesn’t want to get the ball? And then as far as how I am around the locker room, with teammates and all the guys, the coaches, I proved and showed everybody. I haven’t gotten in trouble off the field. I’ve done everything. I’m a family man. I’m a man about business who wants to go out there and keep producing.”
Before he produces on the field, he may be producing a large signing bonus and a hefty guarantee with Washington, Philadelphia, or someone else.
Not as high as Le’Veon though
Brady to Jackson?
I hope he comes back to the Eagles. His speed and big play ability is what the Eagles need.
Phili did put a bum rap on him. Hes the real deal. I dont doubt that he can produce for a while past 30.
Unique talent. Will make an immediate impact as long as he has a QB that has the arm to get it out in front of him. No telling where he lands but agree..there will be demand for him.
I think Desean would be a great fit in Tampa. Jameis Winston is a good young QB who is getting better each season, and with another weapon like Jackson, to add to Mile Evans, Cameron Brate, Jacquizz Rodgers, etc., the Bucs could have one of the most explosive offenses in the league next season. Plus the Bucs are WAY under the salary cap and have plenty of cash to sign a guy like Desean. Not to mention he would get to live on the beautiful white sand beaches of the Gulf of Mexico and pay no state income tax. Win-Win.
if Miami loses Stills, they may be a player for him … but buyer beware … you need a QB that can throw a LONG way …