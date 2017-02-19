Earl Mitchell lining up visits with teams

Posted by Josh Alper on February 19, 2017, 8:07 AM EST

Defensive tackle Earl Mitchell was released by the Dolphins last Thursday in a move that saves Miami some money under the cap and gives Mitchell a jump on free agents when it comes to landing a new job.

It looks like he should be in good position to do that. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Mitchell has lined up visits with the Seahawks, Falcons, 49ers and Broncos since being released.

The Seahawks and Falcons run similar 4-3 schemes on defense and would be looking to plug Mitchell into their rotations on the interior of the line. The 49ers hired Robert Saleh as their defensive coordinator this week and head coach Kyle Shanahan cited the Seahawks and Falcons as models for the defense they plan to run.

Denver, meanwhile, is now coached by Vance Joseph. Joseph was the defensive coordinator in Miami last season and is therefore very familiar with what Mitchell can bring to a defense.