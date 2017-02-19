Ezekiel Elliott disputes claim that he was “detained” by police

Posted by Mike Florio on February 19, 2017, 9:22 AM EST

At a time when Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott remains under investigation by the NFL for a claim of domestic violence, Elliott apparently won’t be under investigation for a new incident.

In response to a report by TMZ that Elliott was “detained” by police at a nightclub on Friday night in Columbus, Ohio, Elliott posted a message on social media sharply opposing the claim.

“I was never ‘detained’ by the police,” Elliott said, via Vince Langford of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “Nor was I ever questioned or in any type of trouble.”

Elliott apparently is right, given that TMZ changed its tune to remove any reference to detention. The updated story claims that Elliott’s representatives say he “spoke with cops” about an incident in the nightclub, and that the matter did not involve Elliott.

The current version of the post still notes that an eyewitness told TMZ that Elliott “had been detained,” but TMZ admits that others have said “that was not the case.”

The bigger issue for Elliott continues to be the absence of a decision from the NFL exonerating him for the allegation that he assaulted a female acquaintance last July. Both Elliott and his lawyer have agitated for closure, but the league still has said and done nothing to resolve the situation. Last month, owner Jerry Jones reiterated his own belief that the issue is over — even if it isn’t.