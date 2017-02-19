Jim Irsay says coach, new G.M. are “clicking on all cylinders”

Posted by Mike Florio on February 19, 2017, 10:17 PM EST

He would have said the team is running like a “fine-tuned machine,” but that phrase already has been used this week.

Instead, Colts owner Jim Irsay took to Twitter to declare that his head coach, Chuck Pagano, and new G.M., Chris Ballard, are “clicking on all cylinders.” Irsay added that quarterback Andrew Luck “is healing” and that there are “great things to come.”

And so Irsay continues to set the bar high, even as his team consistently fails to come close to meeting it. Irsay has said that he expects multiple Super Bowl wins during the career of Luck. Through five seasons, the team has one AFC title game appearance and, for the last two years, no playoff games.

While the Colts have found a long-term quarterback, they lack the kind of complementary talent necessary to contend for championships. Peyton Manning had Marvin Harrison, Reggie Wayne, Edgerrin James, Marcus Pollard, Dallas Clark, Dwight Freeney, Bob Sanders, and more. The Colts have a long way to go to duplicate that roster, and it will be Ballard’s job to do that which former G.M. Ryan Grigson failed to accomplish.