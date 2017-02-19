Kyle Shanahan may bring Jacob Tamme with him to San Francisco

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 19, 2017, 12:37 PM EST

Jacob Tamme hits free agency after a disappointing 2016 season in Atlanta, in which he caught just 22 passes for 210 yards and three touchdowns before spending the second half of the season on injured reserve. But that doesn’t mean the soon-to-be 32-year-old tight end won’t have teams vying for his services.

Tamme signing with the 49ers is a strong possibility, ESPN reports. The head coach of the 49ers is Kyle Shanahan, who was the Falcons’ offensive coordinator, so Tamme would already know the offense in San Francisco.

At the same time, Tamme indicated that he would like to stay in Atlanta if he can work something out.

“I love being a Falcon, love my teammates, love what we have going on here in this organization,” Tamme told ESPN. “I’m interested to see what the future holds.”

Tamme got a two-year, $3.2 million deal when he signed with the Falcons in 2015. Realistically, he’ll likely have to take less than that now. But a coach who knows him well apparently thinks he still has something left.