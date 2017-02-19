Patriots will ask Danny Amendola to take a pay cut

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 19, 2017, 6:04 AM EST

New England receiver Danny Amendola has agreed to restructure his contract in each of the last two offseasons, and now the Patriots hope to make it three in a row.

Amendola will not be back on his current contract, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.

Under the restructured deal Amendola agreed to last offseason, Amendola gets a base salary of $6 million and a roster bonus of $375,000. That’s way more than the Patriots are going to pay a receiver who had 23 catches for 243 yards last year.

Still, the Patriots like what Amendola can contribute, both on offense and on special teams. So they’d like him to come back, if they can convince him to take a pay cut. Given how agreeable Amendola has been the last two years, it seems reasonable that they can come to terms again, as long as Amendola can accept that he’s going to get a lot less than $6.375 million for 2017.