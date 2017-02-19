Raiders need money and more to pull off Las Vegas move

The Raiders have applied for permission to move to Las Vegas. Their ability to secure 24 owner votes surely hinges on their ability to replace the financing that Sands casino owner Sheldon Adelson had planned to contribute. And that Goldman Sachs had planned to contribute.
As it stands, the Raiders don’t have a partner who will kick in the $650 million necessary to add to the $750 million from the Nevada taxpayers and the $500 million from the NFL and the Raiders to build the $1.9 billion stadium in Las Vegas. They reportedly claim they do, however. Specifically, the Raiders reportedly told the NFL that they have two banks ready to kick in the cash needed to build the stadium.
Assuming that these two banks are more real than a nerd’s Canadian girlfriend (mine was from Nova Scotia; it was random enough to seem almost plausible), the Raiders still have other obstacles to overcome. They’ll need someone with expertise when it comes to building and operating a stadium. And they’ll need to hope that Adelson isn’t able to throw a wrench into the gears.
While it initially appeared that Adelson may try to screw things up out of spite, Adelson now seems to be interested in finding another NFL team to move to Las Vegas. To keep that option open, he’ll need to slam the door shut on the Raiders.
That’s the battle to watch as this process unfolds. Can Adelson keep the Raiders out — and can Adelson find another franchise that wants to move in? With public money drying up in most jurisdictions, owners who need new stadiums will have to choose between paying their own way or relocating. With three quarters of a billion dollars in free money available in Las Vegas and another $650 million at the real from Adelson, Nevada becomes a potential nirvana.
This is a sign! Find a way, any way, to stay in Oakland…or at least the Bay Area.
aka A case Study in How Shel Adelson makes money.
Notice that the bills aren’t moving?
“They’ll need someone with expertise when it comes to building and operating a stadium”.
Why is this perpetuated as an issue? Get Turner Construction or any number of other qualified contractors to build the stadium and AEG to operate it. Non-issue solved.
Dam, and I had hopes of going to a game or two to see all the Raiders Hooker Cheerleaders.
I think this is a dead duck. No one is loaning Davis that kind of money. and he, unlike other deep pocket owners, doesn’t have the bucks to do it himself. He needed Adelson, but Adelson wasnt ponying up to the bar without incentive returns like naming rights, parking, stadium management. Otherwise there was nothing in it for him.
Davis said no and Adeleson dropped out.
The tax from the legislator that funds the $750 million was directed, if not ordered, by Adelson. That money ain’t going to be there for the Raiders with Adelson out.
It’s Oakland or Santa Clara.
Raiders should move into Levi’. That is until they can properly find acceptable financing to level and rebuild the Coliseum. If the Raiders remain the better team, they won’t be the second tenant.
The A’s are being proactive in finding a new location for a ballpark. So that excuse is gone for Mark Davis.
build a cheaper but nice stadium
Put the chargers in Vegas and the raiders back to LA
I may be in the minority, but I really like that the Chargers are playing in a small stadium next year. I like that intimate feel. I’ll never understand why a stadium has to have a bunch of bells and whistles. All I require is a beer stand, a place to maybe buy a hot dog, a place to pee and a seat. I’ll never understand giant Jumbotrons, swimming pools and other nonsense like that. You’re there to watch a damn football game!