Report: Dolphins, Jags working on Branden Albert – Julius Thomas swap

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 19, 2017, 4:57 PM EST

The Dolphins and Jaguars are working on a trade involving offensive tackle Branden Albert and tight end Julius Thomas, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported.

The report said there are hurdles that still need to be cleared, including the possibility that the players involved might need to restructure their contracts.

It was reported last week that the Dolphins would release Albert, but that didn’t happen. It does seem clear that he’s not in the team’s 2017 plans, and the Jaguars were immediately linked to Albert as a potential suitor.

The players involved would have to pass physicals, and no deal could become official until the new league year begins on March 9.

Thomas is under contract through 2019, and $3 million of his $7.1 million 2017 salary is already guaranteed. Thomas caught four touchdown passes in nine games for the Jaguars last season and had his best seasons with the Broncos when Dolphins head coach Adam Gase was the offensive coordinator in Denver.

The Dolphins are in the tight end market with both Dion Sims and Jordan Cameron eligible for free agency next month. The Jaguars are in the tackle market because they won’t be picking up the 2017 contract option on Kelvin Beachum.

Moving on from Albert would save the Dolphins about $7.2 million in cap space for 2017. The team is expected to move 2016 first-round pick Laremy Tunsil out from guard to take Albert’s spot at left tackle.