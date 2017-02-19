Stanley Wilson II arrested while naked for a third time

Posted by Mike Florio on February 19, 2017, 1:21 PM EST

A sad situation keeps getting sadder.

Former Lions defensive back Stanley Wilson II had been arrested while naked for the third time in less than a year, and the second time in little more than a month.

Via the Associated Press, police in Woodburn, Oregon arrested Wilson after he attempted to force his way into a home, and then disrobed. When police arrived, Wilson emerged naked from a shed. Wilson was taken to the Marion County Jail.

Last June, a homeowner shot Wilson during a similar incident. In January, he was arrested after being found outside a Portland residence without clothing.

It’s unclear what’s happening between these various arrests, but it’s obvious that Wilson needs help. However and wherever he gets it, he needs it now. If he’s unwilling to do it and if his family is unable to persuade him to, the authorities need to find a way to neutralize the threat Wilson apparently poses to others, and to himself.