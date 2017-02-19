 Skip to content

Stanley Wilson II arrested while naked for a third time

Posted by Mike Florio on February 19, 2017, 1:21 PM EST
DETROIT - 2007: Stanley Wilson of the Detroit Lions poses for his 2007 NFL headshot at photo day in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Getty Images) Getty Images

A sad situation keeps getting sadder.

Former Lions defensive back Stanley Wilson II had been arrested while naked for the third time in less than a year, and the second time in little more than a month.

Via the Associated Press, police in Woodburn, Oregon arrested Wilson after he attempted to force his way into a home, and then disrobed. When police arrived, Wilson emerged naked from a shed. Wilson was taken to the Marion County Jail.

Last June, a homeowner shot Wilson during a similar incident. In January, he was arrested after being found outside a Portland residence without clothing.

It’s unclear what’s happening between these various arrests, but it’s obvious that Wilson needs help. However and wherever he gets it, he needs it now. If he’s unwilling to do it and if his family is unable to persuade him to, the authorities need to find a way to neutralize the threat Wilson apparently poses to others, and to himself.

12 Responses to “Stanley Wilson II arrested while naked for a third time”
  1. fedora59 says: Feb 19, 2017 1:28 PM

    All you can ask for is consistency

  2. realpatsfan says: Feb 19, 2017 1:30 PM

    Fine upstanding citizen.

  3. kcchefs58 says: Feb 19, 2017 1:32 PM

    If I had a nickel…

  4. Wisconsin's Favorite Son Jeffrey Be Dahmed says: Feb 19, 2017 1:32 PM

    This is just sad. When we in Green Bay moon people we never get arrested. Is Wilson doing that for the ‘right’ reasons?

  5. ariani1985 says: Feb 19, 2017 1:34 PM

    If i had to live in Detroit I would go crazy to!

  6. haydenpryor says: Feb 19, 2017 1:37 PM

    Maybe he’s sleepstreaking

  7. cardsfann1 says: Feb 19, 2017 1:38 PM

    Defend the Den!

  8. ireadpftforthecomments says: Feb 19, 2017 1:41 PM

    Well, based on this and his NFL career, I think we can safely say that “covering” isn’t his thing….

  9. mongo3401 says: Feb 19, 2017 1:45 PM

    Family can do it easily in Oregon. It’s called civil commitment. Two family members sign off that he needs mental help and henisnbrought in and it’s decided if he does or does not. Usually a judge decides

  10. cardinealsfan20 says: Feb 19, 2017 1:48 PM

    Some of the posters above are more disturbed than Wilson II ever thought about being.

  11. polksaladandy says: Feb 19, 2017 1:51 PM

    Taken to the wood shed a few too many times.

  12. fumblenuts says: Feb 19, 2017 1:51 PM

    Ship him off to a criminal nudist resort.

