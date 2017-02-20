 Skip to content

Andrew Whitworth talking to Bengals about return

Posted by Josh Alper on February 20, 2017, 12:27 PM EST
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 11: Teammates Andy Dalton #14 and Andrew Whitworth #77 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrate after a 23-22 victory over the New York Jets during their game at MetLife Stadium on September 11, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Bengals drafted two tackles in the first two rounds of the 2015 draft, which likely left many people with the feeling that Andrew Whitworth’s time as the team’s left tackle was close to its expiration date.

While there were flirtations with a move to guard, Whitworth stayed at left tackle through the 2016 season while Cedric Ogbuehi and Jake Fisher saw time on the right side of the line. This offseason offers a potential parting of the ways with Whitworth set for free agency next month, but the door hasn’t been closed.

Appearing on Sirius XM NFL Radio with Alex Marvez and Solomon Wilcots, Whitworth said that he’s talking to the Bengals and that he hopes it works out for him to stay in Cincinnati. He also said that the discussions have been about him remaining as the team’s left tackle.

Bengals right guard Kevin Zeitler is also set to become a free agent, so there may be multiple changes up front on offense as the team tries to get back to the playoffs after their five-year streak of postseason appearances came to an end in 2016.

3 Responses to “Andrew Whitworth talking to Bengals about return”
  1. stoneydog1000 says: Feb 20, 2017 12:59 PM

    As the Ramones sang – ” Don’t go, don’t go, baby, don’t go”. And the same to you Zeit.

  2. ridnaway says: Feb 20, 2017 1:09 PM

    No way Mike Brown signs Whitworth and Zeitler both. Whitworth already make $9m and he’ll want at least 2 years + a raise. And Zeitler is woefully underpaid and teams will be lining up for him. I wish they could keep them both but I doubt it. Knowing the Bengals they’ll keep their dead weight underachievers like Peko and Maualuga though.

  3. joshhatesthesteelers says: Feb 20, 2017 1:09 PM

    At this point I’d rather zeitler return over whit

