Athletes skipping White House trip is nothing new

As Patriots owner Robert Kraft pointed out last week, every New England NFL championship team has had players who skipped the traditional White House trip. As explained by Paul Newberry of the Associated Press, the phenomenon of players boycotting the ritual is hardly new.
For example, former Boston Celtics great Larry Bird once skipped a trip to the White House when Ronald Reagan was in office, saying that “[i]f the president wants to see me, he knows where to find me.” Likewise, Boston Bruins goalie Tim Thomas opted not to visit the White House under Barack Obama, pointing out that government “has grown out of control, threatening the Rights, Liberties, and Property of the People.”
Four years ago, former Baltimore Ravens center Matt Birk opted not to visit the White House over Obama’s support of Planned Parenthood.
Despite the history, there’s a sense that the immediate future will feature more athletes skipping the Rose Garden photo op. With multiple players making a political statement in a league that has been largely avoiding politics, what will happen after the NBA, whose players and coaches have been far more vocal about political issues, crowns a champion?
Ultimately, each player has the right to attend or not attend. And people who oppose the decision to attend or not attend have the right to weigh in on the decision — as Patriots defensive lineman Chris Long recently learned.
