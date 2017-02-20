Branden Albert visiting Jaguars

Posted by Mike Florio on February 20, 2017, 6:00 AM EST

The Dolphins could soon be parlaying their apparent intent to cut tackle Branden Albert into the acquisition of a new tight end.

Albert will visit the Jaguars on Monday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. The visit comes as part of an effort to facilitate a trade for tight end Julius Thomas.

Rapoport adds this nugget, which is actually a big deal: Both would have to agree to new contracts in order to make the trade happen.

Why would they? They should refuse and get cut and sign new deals on the open market. Albert already had one foot out the door. Why should he accept a trade to Jacksonville for a deal that isn’t negotiated with the benefit of competition from other teams that: (1) don’t have a player like Julius Thomas to offer to the Dolphins; and (2) possibly would pay more money to Albert if there was no obligation to trade for him?

Ditto for Thomas. If the Jaguars don’t want him at $7 million (and if the Dolphins don’t either), he should sit tight, force a release, and go wherever he wants at the highest possible price. (Maybe the Patriots would want him to replace Martellus Bennett, for example.)

Albert’s contract pays $8.875 million this year and $9.575 million next year in base salary. Thomas will make $7 million in 2017, $3 million of which recently became fully guaranteed. He is signed through 2019.