Broncos decline comment on claim Emmanuel Sanders lied about missed practice

Posted by Mike Florio on February 20, 2017, 1:10 PM EST
OAKLAND, CA - NOVEMBER 06: Emmanuel Sanders #10 of the Denver Broncos stands on the field before their game against the Oakland Raiders on November 6, 2016 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Getty Images

An ugly divorce for Broncos receiver Emmanuel Sanders is causing an awkward moment with his employer.

Via Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post, the Broncos have no comment on the contention that Sanders lied about missing a November 6 practice for the birth of his child. Sanders allegedly used the excuse “so he could go out partying.”

The allegation comes from court documents obtained by TMZ arising from the divorce of Emmanuel and Gabriella Sanders. She claims widespread adultery, including the expenditure of “thousands upon thousands of dollars on girlfriend and wasting the community estate.”

It will be interesting to see whether the Broncos take any action against Sanders, if he indeed lied in order to miss practice. With $6.75 million fully-guaranteed for 2017 and another $6.9 million in 2018 salary due to become fully guaranteed on March 14, a team-imposed suspension could void the guarantee and set the stage for a parting of the ways, either this year or next year.

  1. snowdood163 says: Feb 20, 2017 1:15 PM

    Much ado about nothing. Dude balls out on the field and doesn’t have a history of any issues.

  2. nutpunchnancy says: Feb 20, 2017 1:19 PM

    Bad boys, bad boys. Whatcha gonna do, whatcha gonna do when Elway comes looking for you!

  3. silvernblacksabbath says: Feb 20, 2017 1:19 PM

    Elway should sit him out all of next year. lol

    -Raider fan

  4. denverscott says: Feb 20, 2017 1:26 PM

    Yeah, I never heard a woman lie during divorce proceedings. Nope, nevvver happens.

