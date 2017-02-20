Captain Munnerlyn hopes Vikings “value my talent”

Posted by Josh Alper on February 20, 2017, 7:59 AM EST

The Vikings have picked cornerbacks early in the draft in three of the last four years, but a pair of older players ranked second and third in snaps played at the position in 2016.

Both Terence Newman and Captain Munnerlyn are set to become free agents this offseason, which leaves the Vikings with a decision to make about going with more of their homegrown players or bringing back the guys that filled the top roles last season. Munnerlyn did most of his work in the slot and cited an interview with Patriots coach Bill Belichick about the increased importance of the nickel corner while making his case to return.

“To see coach Belichick say that, I was pumping my fist,” Munnerlyn said, via ESPN.com. “They are finally realizing that it’s a big position. You’re playing nickel 80 percent of the time of the game. If teams game plan you, they might not do that; they might try to keep a linebacker out there, but this is a passing league. Everybody wants to throw the ball. Everybody wants to see the scoreboard light up so hopefully teams see that. [I’m] definitely hoping the Vikings see that because we play it a lot, I hope they value my position and value my talent and bring me back.”

The Vikings are expected to meet with free agent K’Waun Williams this week and he’d likely come cheaper than Munnerlyn at a time when the team also has to think about extending Xavier Rhodes‘ contract. That may mean Munnerlyn finds better value outside of Minnesota once free agency gets underway.