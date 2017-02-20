Darrelle Revis attorneys say voice on tape was not his

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 20, 2017, 6:45 AM EST

While there’s now video of two guys who allegedly were knocked out by someone in a group including Darrelle Revis, the attorney for the Jets cornerback says there’s no way the voice on the tape was his.

Via Paula Reed Ward of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Revis’ attorneys, Robert DelGreco Jr. and Mark Fiorilli issued a statement again denying their clients’ involvement in the attack.

“Darrelle Revis absolutely, categorically and positively did not knock out anyone, did not conspire with anyone to commit an assault, did not say ‘shut up before I knock your [expletive] out next’ and surely did not ‘rob’ another of a cell phone,” the statement read. “The voice and admissions made on the video are not that of Darrelle Revis. We have no doubt but that further investigation relative to the clothing and voice verification will corroborate the above assertions.”

Revis has been charged with aggravated assault, conspiracy, robbery and terroristic threats, and has a preliminary hearing on Thursday.