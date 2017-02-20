Darren McFadden thinks Cowboys wouldn’t mind keeping him

Posted by Josh Alper on February 20, 2017, 10:09 AM EST

The biggest topic around the Cowboys in the opening weeks of the offseason has been the fate of quarterback Tony Romo, but he wasn’t the only Dallas starter who saw a rookie take over his spot in the lineup last season.

Running back Darren McFadden was brushed aside by Ezekiel Elliott even before he injured his elbow during the offseason and missed the majority of the season while recovering from the injury. McFadden returned for the final weeks of the season and told Jim Miller and Pat Kirwan of Sirius XM NFL Radio that he feels he has a lot to give a team in 2017.

“I still feel fresh,” McFadden said. “Like you said I didn’t get a lot of wear and tear on my body from the season. I only played in the last three regular season games and the playoff game. I feel like I have a lot that I can offer any team. As far as being out there and a guy that can carry the load, I don’t feel like I’ve lost a step at all. I feel like that any team that want to take a shot at me I don’t think it’d be a bad deal for them.”

McFadden isn’t ruling out the Cowboys from teams that might want to take a shot at him. He said he feels the team “wouldn’t mind keeping me,” although the draft will offer less expensive options for a team that has some work to do on defense if they want to sustain their winning ways of 2016.