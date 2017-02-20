 Skip to content

Former Giants wideout Victor Cruz visits the Panthers

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 20, 2017, 2:08 PM EST
New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz (80) catches a pass before an NFL preseason football game against the New York Jets on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun) AP

Sometimes the dots connect themselves.

Former Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz is looking for a job, and the Panthers are looking for a productive slot receiver to go along with their occasionally productive big ones on the outside.

According to Bill Voth of Black and Blue Review, Cruz visited the Panthers this weekend and met with General Manager Dave Gettleman (who used to work for the Giants).

Cruz left town without a contract and is believed to have at least one other visit scheduled.

The veteran wideout was released by the Giants since they didn’t want to pay him $7.5 million after he came back with a moderately productive year after knee and calf problems the previous two years. He said he thought he had “a lot of good football” left in him. The Panthers could certainly use someone like him, even if it doesn’t turn out to be him.

4 Responses to “Former Giants wideout Victor Cruz visits the Panthers”
  1. bighairbingopro says: Feb 20, 2017 2:15 PM

    Careful Cruz, Cam the Sham’s completion rate was under 60% last year but his on screen, post game costumes were great!

  2. junkmtb says: Feb 20, 2017 2:18 PM

    Sign him Gettleman!!

  3. arwiv says: Feb 20, 2017 2:31 PM

    Cruz is done as a productive receiver. The same thing happened to Nicks after his main injury…..from star to out of the league in a couple of years.

  4. wib22 says: Feb 20, 2017 2:58 PM

    Vikings should sign him. He’d fit in well with them paying overrated overprice players.

