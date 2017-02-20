 Skip to content

Garςon’s social media post acknowledges the obvious

Posted by Mike Florio on February 20, 2017, 4:09 PM EST
ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 24: Pierre Garcon #88 of the Washington Redskins is tackled by Anthony Brown #30 of the Dallas Cowboys after catching a pass in their game at AT&T Stadium on November 24, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Getty Images

Much has been made — and inferred, or is it implied? — about Washington receiver Pierre Garςon’s seemingly  lighthearted Instagram post that generally asked, “#YALLHIRING?”

The message ultimately says nothing other than Garςon, a pending free agent, currently doesn’t have a deal to return to the team. With 17 days to go until free agency opens (and, perhaps more importantly, 15 days until his agent can talk to other teams), the team is apparently playing the waiting game.

The waiting game becomes the tampering game next week in Indianapolis, when teams and agents begin to meet and to discuss hypothetical (or actual) offers for looming free agents, setting the market and allowing the player’s current team to determine whether it will or won’t pay him what he can get elsewhere.

For Washington, it’s a complicated question. With both Garςon and Jackson becoming free agents, it’s unclear whether either or both will stay. That likely will depend on what it will cost to keep them.

Regardless, it’s too early to call the Instagram post anything more than it is — a recognition by the player that the team has yet to sign him. They may, they may not. Either way, time will tell.

  1. redlikethepig says: Feb 20, 2017 4:12 PM

    This tampering meme is boring.

  2. williamjg says: Feb 20, 2017 4:17 PM

    I like Garcon. But with Reed, Crowder, and hopefully a healthy Doctson next year, a QB asking for 20+ mil a year should be able to excel with those weapons. #lookingatyouKirk

    Also, I wouldn’t mind seeing if a top tier receiver such as Williams might slide to the skins at #17 in the draft. I wouldn’t be opposed to going receiver again in the 1st, as long as we use FA to fill some of those defensive holes.

  3. jgedgar70 says: Feb 20, 2017 4:26 PM

    I think what we know about Pete Garson is that once he was separated from Indy, he isn’t all that good.

  4. eaglespetec says: Feb 20, 2017 4:28 PM

    Garcon is the Redskins receiver the Eagles should really target- not MeSean.

  5. key2heat says: Feb 20, 2017 4:32 PM

    Skins just got worse.

