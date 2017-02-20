 Skip to content

Jaguars cutting defensive lineman Jared Odrick

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 20, 2017, 2:00 PM EST
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - AUGUST 11: Yannick Ngakoue #91 of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrates his sack of Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick #14 of the New York Jets with Jared Odrick #75 during the first quarter of an NFL preseason game at MetLife Stadium on August 11, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images) Getty Images

This is the time of year when certain veterans get a head-start on the free agent market, but it takes becoming unemployed.

According to a tweet by his agent, veteran defensive lineman Jared Odrick has been released by the Jaguars.

The 29-year-old was two years into what was billed as a five-year, $42.5 million deal. He was due a $2 million roster bonus on March 13 and a $6.5 million base salary this year, of which $3.5 million would have been guaranteed.

He led the Jaguars in sacks in 2015 (which is relative), but played in just six games last year after an elbow injury.

He’s been a productive interior player in the past, and should find some interest before the rest of the veterans have a shot at the market.

