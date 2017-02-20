Monday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on February 20, 2017, 7:13 AM EST

Former Bills coach Marv Levy wrote a children’s book about the Chicago Cubs.

A look at veteran Dolphins other than DE Cameron Wake.

Patriots WR Malcolm Mitchell has finished writing his second book.

The Jets needed help at cornerback even before Darrelle Revis‘ recent arrest.

The Ravens stole an idea from Jerry Seinfeld and took offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg for a drive.

Assessing how much the Bengals missed departed veterans in 2016.

Should QB Tyrod Taylor interest the Browns?

A breakdown of the Steelers wide receivers.

Rounding up some mock draft choices for the Texans.

How did the Colts fare at tight end in 2016?

The Jaguars website selected the team’s top play of the 2016 season.

Will the Titans make a big move for help at inside linebacker?

The Broncos are in comfortable position under the cap.

Chiefs QB Tyler Bray would like a chance to show he’s grown as a player.

The time for Raiders QB Derek Carr to sign a big extension is close.

Will a change in coaches lead to better special teams play for the Chargers?

Debating whether the Cowboys should draft a wide receiver in the first round.

A deep threat on offense is on the Giants shopping list this offseason.

The Eagles answered some big questions in 2016.

T Ty Nsekhe is likely to return to the Redskins in 2017.

A look at the Bears’ special teams play.

Will the Lions make additions at running back this offseason?

Running through the Packers’ decisions on exclusive rights and restricted free agents.

Considering some of RB Adrian Peterson’s options in the event he leaves the Vikings.

Falcons S Keanu Neal and LB Deion Jones are receiving notice for their strong rookie seasons.

Sifting through some draft options for the Panthers.

Figuring out which Saints players would be in QB Drew Brees‘ “cabinet” is a way to fill some offseason time.

Former Buccaneers DE Simeon Rice believes he’s deserving of more MVP consideration.

It may be easier for the Cardinals to talk about finding their quarterback of the future than it is to find one.

Special teams coach John Fassel is happy he’s able to remain with the Rams after a stint as interim head coach last year.

Tracing defensive coordinator Robert Saleh’s path to the 49ers.

Are the Seahawks done making moves at kicker?