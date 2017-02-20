On T.O. Hall of Fame opposition, the goalposts are moving

The biggest problem with the recent “T.O. dropped too many passes” excuse for keeping him out of Canton isn’t that it’s a stupid argument (it is), it’s that it feels like a Plan B effort from Hall of Fame voters to justify the snub.
Peter King of TheMMQB.com, who supports T.O.’s case for Canton, fleshed out the drops-based case for exclusion in his weekly column. And while King reiterates his position that Owens should make it, King argues that drops are relevant to the overall case.
If so, why did it take two weeks for drops to become part of the public discussion? It seems like the voters (regardless of whether they oppose Owens) have decided to supplement the extra-statistical scuttlebutt with something rooted in objective fact, now that the threshold justification for keeping Owens out of the Hall of Fame has largely failed to resonate with fans or with media members who don’t have a Hall of Fame vote.
In a close case, drops would be highly relevant. Locker-room misbehavior would be relevant, too. In situations where the performance clearly justifies enshrinement, these paper-thin barriers become even more flimsy when they emerge as a reaction to the intense criticism arising from the omission.
When Hall of Fame quarterback and Hall of Fame voter Dan Fouts went public with his opposition to Owens, Fouts said nothing about drops. Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News, the first voter to reduce his opposition to writing, said not one word about drops.
Drops first fell into the discussion after the rejection of the “horrible teammate” and “teams couldn’t wait to get rid of him” narratives began to crumble. The drops-based argument should quickly crumble, too.
Again, in a close case, drops on the field and conduct from the sideline to the parking lot is relevant. In a slam-dunk situation, it’s not.
Consider Brett Favre. He’s the all-time leader in interceptions. He had a reputation for doing his own thing, ignoring the instructions of coaches and winging it. At least one of his former coaches — Jerry Glanville — surely would have some bad things to say about him. (Brad Childress and Eric Mangini might, too.) Favre was hardly a model teammate, as Jeff Pearlman’s Gunslinger demonstrates regarding Favre’s alleged treatment of Aaron Rodgers. Favre tormented the Packers with his annual will-I-or-won’t-I retirement musings, setting the stage for the arrival of Rodgers. Favre eventually retired and then unretired, creating a mess for the Packers before being traded to the Jets, where a workplace sexual harassment situation resulted in Favre being fined for lying to the league office.
Did any of that keep Favre out of Canton? Nope. Favre got in on the first ballot, without even a discussion or debate. (It literally took 30 seconds to put Favre’s case to rest.)
For Owens, the debate continues. The fact that the goalposts keep moving demonstrates how weak the case against him is.
Only former players that make it in media or kiss the media’s butt have a chance off really being 1st ballot HoF. Look at how much whining & crying Carter had to do on ESPN to get in.
They don’t like TO. Its as simple as that.
With TO it’s kind of a self-fulfilling prophecy, as he was disruptive as a player and is now disruptive as a HOF nominee. Silence is golden (or in his case bronze) — he should just shut his yapper.
You have humans voting. Humans that may have gotten butt-hurt by an interaction with T.O. Humans who may have disagreed with T.O.’s flamboyancy or his passion.
If you take the human element out, it’s not even close. T.O. is in.
The best argument for the HoF Voters to make was/is:
“players 1-5” are more hall of fame worthy in our opinion. Case closed, end of story.
The problem HOF Voters had this time around is that they didn’t make this case. They went to the hip pocket excuse of “He didn’t get along with others”. They never should have made that the center piece of their defense.
Is T.O. a HoF player? His numbers scream yes. Do I care if he gets in? No, not really, he never played for the Pats. So why comment at all? Because maybe some one will read this and realize that the process needs to be transparent – this is a game we all love – fans from all walks of life – from the smart, good looking Patriot Fans to the acne scarred, humped backed steeler fans.
I would love to see a camera in the HoF selectors meeting. Be great tv the week before the Super Bowl.
The issue of dropped passes is that it’s only come up for T.O. and they have not shown career stats of the other wide receivers in the Hall of Fame to make it valid to talk ..SHOW ALL THE CAREER DROPPED PASS STATS IN NFL HISTORY
Or again it’s bogus media this the same label they putting on Dez Bryant and it’s not TRUTH
Amen on all counts.
Time for some clear criteria for the Hall of Fame or limit the number of times you get to vote based on years
As I try to teach my children, “Actions have consequences”
TO is and was a 10 carat A$$hole his entire career. That doesn’t come without its own consequences and if that includes barrier from the HOF, then cry me a river.
Some of these voters are desperate to justify their case since they know how unprofessional it would be to snub a worthy candidate simply out of spite.
I lie, you lie, the #s don’t lie…. TO belongs in the HOF!!
His stats are all the more impressive considering the QBs he dealt with. C’mon HOF.
Note to Patriots fans, just remember the Steelers dominate New England in the HOF, and your run will end with Brady. The Steelers were smarter and winning long before 2001, and they’ll be winning long after New England returns to mediocrity.
The HOF is not a mathematical equation, and there are no established standards for admittance. Brett Favre never embarrassed his teammates or organization on the field of play, and excelled in the difficult position to play. Huge difference between his case and Owens.
Yes, Owens is a hall of famer, but it will just take time. If I’m a HOF voter, and people are trying to force a selection on me, I would decidedly not vote for that player. It’s an honor, not a right.
When there are “writers ” Like Ron (I like your words better than mine) Borges is one of the voters, the entire process comes into question.
This is clearly payback by media and HOF voters for the way TO treated them during his playing days. He’ll get in, but they’re not rewarding him either. Let him stew a bit. Unfortunately, he’s showing his true colors and reinforcing all the criticism with his immature reaction and bashing the hall.
I’m probably in the minority
TO is one of the greats but he’s not one of the best to ever play the game. For the bulk of his career he was a side show act. He may very well be the best side show acts of all time. But he is still a side show act. Fans didn’t come to watch TO win. They showed up to see TO be TO. His teams generally didn’t make the playoffs. He was there to put on a show for the losing team. I’ve never considered him one of the best WR’s or football players. But he’s a great side show act. Perhaps the best. But not a first ballot hall of famer.
How do we know that drops weren’t discussed before Owens was voted on? The public discourse had nothing to do with the vote because the public doesn’t vote.
TO was a distraction and did drop passes.
Brett Favre won three straight MVP awards and also won a Super Bowl. Yes, his interceptions matter. His fumbles matter too (believe he holds that record as well). Those are longevity records though. TO’s drops relate to drops per season. I would say they differentiate him from Tom Brady. They don’t keep a three-time MVP out of Canton thought. Please don’t go there on Favre. Would Green Bay ever have traded him for freaking TO? Not in a million years.
I’ve seen lawyers display less passion when their client was going to the chair. Did someone make a bet that TO would get in?
