Real Sports profiles Robert Kraft

Posted by Mike Florio on February 20, 2017, 11:51 PM EST

As the Patriots bask in the afterglow of a fifth Super Bowl win, their owner will step into the spotlight of HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel.

A profile of Robert Kraft will be included in Tuesday’s episode of the show (10:00 p.m. ET/PT), with Andrea Kremer having exclusive access to him. Coincidentally (or not), Kremer will join Tuesday’s PFT Live to discuss the project.

It’s part of an offseason priorities series that focuses coincidentally (or not) on the AFC East on Tuesday. Other guests include Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald and Tom Curran of CSN New England.

Tune in at 6:00 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Radio. The show then slides to NBCSN at 7:00 a.m. ET for the final two hours.